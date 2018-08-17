MLB Odds: Red Sox Favored Over Rays In Friday’s Series Opener At Fenway Park

The Boston Red Sox will be looking to continue their dominant play on home turf when they open a three-game weekend series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday as -170 favorites on the MLB odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston returns home after closing out a nine-game road trip with a 7-4 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies as a -108 wager Wednesday, putting the brakes on a five-game win streak ahead of Friday night’s Rays vs. Red Sox betting matchup at Fenway Park.

Despite Wednesday’s loss, the Red Sox maintain the best record in baseball by a wide margin at 86-36, 10 1/2 games ahead of the second-place New York Yankees in the American League East. Boston has suffered consecutive losses on just one occasion since June 20, compiling an impressive 37-10 record in 47 outings during that stretch.

The Red Sox have been particularly hot on home turf, racking up a 20-4 home record during their torrid run, and also have been steady producers of late as heavy home chalk, paying out in eight of their past nine when pegged as favorites sporting odds of -170 or better. They held opponents to four or fewer runs in each of those eight victories.

The Red Sox struggled at times to contain opposing hitters during their recent road trip, surrendering seven or more runs in four of their nine outings, and an average of five runs per game over their stops in Toronto, Baltimore and Philadelphia. However, Boston has been simply dominant in clashes with AL East divisional rivals this season, racking up a 43-15 record, including a 21-6 mark at home.

Not surprisingly, the Red Sox have tightened their grip on the top of the MLB futures, perched as clear +400 favorites on the World Series odds, and shortened +195 chalk to claim the American League pennant, but have produced mixed results against Tampa Bay this season.

Boston powered to a three-game sweep of the Rays at Fenway during the first week of the campaign but suffered one of just three series losses at home this season to Tampa Bay just three weeks later, dropping two of three to the Rays by an overall margin of 19-13. Most recently, the Sox eked out a series victory in a three-game set at Tropicana Field in late May.

The Rays travel to Boston after closing out a three-game road series against the Yankees with a 3-1 victory as +167 underdogs. With the win, the Rays improved to 4-2 on their current nine-game road trip, and have posted three straight series wins during a 6-3 overall run.

