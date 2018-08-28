MLB Odds: Red Sox Heavy Betting Favorites Vs. Marlins On Tuesday

The Boston Red Sox will be looking to avoid their first four-game losing streak of the season Tuesday night when they open a two-game series against the visiting Miami Marlins as -240 home favorites on the MLB odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston returns home after getting swept in a three-game weekend series with the Tampa Bay Rays, capped by a lopsided 9-1 loss as a +103 underdog on Sunday that dropped the club to 2-6 in eight outings ahead of Tuesday’s Marlins vs. Red Sox betting matchup at Fenway Park.

The team now has lost three in a row on three occasions this season, twice over the past eight days, and has seen their once commanding lead atop the American League East standings dwindle during their current slide. However, the Red Sox continue to dominate on the AL East odds, with short -4000 odds of winning a third straight division title, while the second-place New York Yankees trail at +1200 on those futures.

The Red Sox have struggled to contain opposing offenses over the past week, surrendering 24 total runs in their three losses to the Rays, and have been outscored by a 37-12 margin over their six recent losses. But the club now has managed to avoid a four-game losing streak for over a year, and has continued to play solid ball on home turf, going 22-6 in its past 28 games at Fenway Park.

Boston also has been a consistent performer in interleague action this season, going 9-3 overall, and also owns a 9-2 record in its past 11 overall meetings with the Marlins, including a perfect 5-0 run at home.

While the Red Sox look to break out of their shakiest stretch of the season, the Marlins look to build on a modest 5-3 run as they arrive in town pegged as +205 underdogs. Miami hits the road after dropping a 4-0 loss to Atlanta at +169 on the MLB odds on Sunday, which forced them to settle for a split with the National League East-leading Braves.

However, the Marlins are now unbeaten in each of their past three series, and have found new life over their past eight outings after posting wins in just two of their previous 17 games to fall deeper into the NL East basement.

The Marlins’ recent dismal run included a 12-game road losing streak, but the club took two of three in Washington in their last road series, and have compiled a respectable 8-7 record against AL opponents this season, including a 5-3 record on the road.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images