MLB Odds: Red Sox In Pick’em Matchup In Series Opener Against Indians

The Boston Red Sox will be trying to bounce back from just their fifth shutout loss of the season when they open a four-game series against the visiting Cleveland Indians on Monday in a -110 pick’em matchup on the MLB odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston dropped a 2-0 decision to the Tampa Bay Rays as a heavy -197 home favorite on Sunday, putting the brakes on a six-game win streak on home turf. However, the Red Sox continue to maintain a comfortable 9 1/2 game lead atop the American League East standings going into Monday night’s Indians vs. Red Sox betting matchup at Fenway Park.

The club’s bats fell silent against the Rays after a high-scoring 11-game stretch during which Red Sox hitters averaged seven runs per game, and cracked double digits on three occasions. Boston, though, has continued to produce surprising results in totals betting, with the UNDER prevailing in five of the team’s past eight outings, despite seeing the total pegged at 8 1/2 in four of their past six games.

The Red Sox lead the majors in runs scored this season, averaging 5.42 runs per game, but have seen their run production drop off of late in contests at Fenway Park, with Boston hitters averaging just 4.7 runs per game despite scoring 10 or more runs on two occasions.

The Red Sox defense has been equally stingy, surrendering just 2.5 runs per game over their past eight outings, with Boston starters earning the decision in six of the club’s past seven victories.

This week’s four-game set marks the first meeting of the season between the Red Sox and Indians. Boston has picked up the series win in five of Cleveland’s past seven trips to Boston, according to the OddsShark MLB Database, and took two of three from the Indians during their most recent visit last August. However, the Red Sox have produced middling results overall against the Indians, going 12-17 in 29 clashes since the start of the 2014 campaign.

The Indians arrive in town after closing out a four-game set against the last-place Baltimore Orioles on Sunday with a lopsided 8-0 victory as heavy -250 home chalk. The win continues a torrid pace that has seen Cleveland win 16 of its past 22 while avoiding consecutive defeats.

Cleveland has extended its lead atop the AL Central during its current tear, climbing to 12 games ahead of the second-place Minnesota Twins. That has solidified the club’s position on the MLB futures as a +400 wager to win the AL pennant, and they sport +800 odds to win the World Series for the first time since 1948.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images