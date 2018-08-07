MLB Odds: Red Sox Road Betting Favorites Vs. Blue Jays On Tuesday

Photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox will be looking to extend their winning streak to five games Tuesday when they visit the Toronto Blue Jays in a divisional battle as small -127 road favorites at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Red Sox are coming off an impressive four-game sweep of the New York Yankees over the weekend, and will be guarding against a letdown versus an inferior opponent.

Boston has a firm hold on the AL East lead after beating New York, and Toronto virtually has no chance of making the postseason. What the Red Sox do need to play for the rest of the year is home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, something that could be the difference down the road en route to potentially winning the World Series.

Southpaw Drew Pomeranz (1-5, 6.56 ERA) starts the series opener for Boston and should be motivated to perform better in hopes of staying on the team’s postseason roster. Pomeranz is 0-4 in his past seven outings, but was decent last time out, allowing two runs on four hits in five innings of a 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Meanwhile, Toronto looks to have a slightly superior pitcher on the mound in Marcus Stroman (4-8, 5.63 ERA), although he has not been much better than Pomeranz overall. More recently though, Stroman has earned a victory in two of his last three starts, giving up a combined three runs and 12 hits in 13.2 innings with three walks and 10 strikeouts in the wins.

Stroman saw his personal two-game winning streak end with a bad road loss to the Oakland Athletics, but the good news for the Blue Jays is that he was mostly solid during the months of June and July, going 4-2 in his seven outings.

However, one of Stroman’s two losses in July came on the road against the Red Sox, as he surrendered four runs (three earned) on five hits in five innings of a 5-2 defeat. With Boston also winning 10 of the past 12 meetings, including four of five on the road – according to the OddsShark MLB Database – the road team seemingly has an edge.