MLB Odds: Red Sox Road Betting Favorites Vs. Phillies On Tuesday

The Boston Red Sox will be gunning for a fifth straight victory Tuesday night when they open a two-game interleague series with the Philadelphia Phillies as -140 road favorites on the MLB odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston enjoyed a day off on Monday after completing a four-game sweep of the Baltimore Orioles with Sunday’s 4-1 victory as -350 road chalk and now takes a 6-1 record through the first seven dates on its current seven-game road trip into Tuesday night’s Red Sox vs. Phillies betting matchup at Citizens Bank Park.

The Red Sox’s recent road success continues a 16-game stretch during which they have posted 14 wins to solidify their position atop the American League East standings. Boston also has finally been rewarded at the sportsbooks for amassing a major league-best 85-35 record and has moved past the Houston Astros on the World Series odds, emerging as +350 favorites.

Boston has compiled some impressive team stats as it marches toward the best regular season in franchise history. Red Sox hitters lead the majors with 659 runs scored and 267 doubles and sit second to the New York Yankees with 166 home runs. Boston’s dominance at the plate has been reflected during its current road trip, during which it has reached double digits on three occasions while outscoring opponents by a 59-37 margin.

However, with the run total getting regularly set as high as 10.0 in contests involved the Red Sox, the club has produced mixed results in totals betting, with the OVER paying out in just eight of their past 24 outings according to the OddsShark MLB Database.

This week’s series marks the second meeting of the season between these two clubs. The Red Sox split a low-scoring two-game set with Philadelphia at Fenway Park two weeks ago, but have otherwise dominated the Phillies in recent meetings, going 14-6 in 20 clashes since June 2011 but just 4-3 in seven visits to Citizens Bank Park.

The club has demonstrated considerably more consistency in overall interleague play, going 24-6 in 30 dates with Senior Circuit opponents, including wins in each of their past eight on the road.

The Phillies return home to face Boston as +120 home underdogs after dropping four of six on a recent road trip, capped by a 9-3 loss in San Diego on Sunday as a -115 wager. The Phillies’ shaky road performance dropped them to 7-8 in their past 15 games overall.

However, Philadelphia is 14-3 in its past 17 home dates and allowed more than three runs on just five occasions during that stretch.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images