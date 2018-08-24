MLB Odds: Red Sox Well Positioned To Build On Baseball’s Best Record

Sitting atop the World Series odds, the Boston Red Sox will continue their pursuit of a new franchise record for most regular season wins when they travel to St. Petersburg, Fla., on Friday to open a three-game weekend series with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Boston opens a crucial 12-game stretch that features 10 road contests with Friday night’s Red Sox vs. Rays betting matchup at Tropicana Field.

The Red Sox hit the road after rolling to a 7-0 victory over Cleveland to close out their current homestand with a 4-3 record. With Thursday afternoon’s win as -200 chalk, Boston became the first team in the majors this season to reach the 90-win mark. And with 33 games remaining on the schedule, the Red Sox appear poised to smash their team record of 105 regular season wins, set back in 1912.

Thursday’s decisive win also allays concerns raised earlier this week when the Red Sox dropped three straight, including a 2-0 loss to the Rays as -197 home chalk, marking their longest slide since a three-game losing streak on the road in late April.

With 16 of their final 33 games taking place away from Fenway Park, Boston hopes to continue the torrid pace that has earned it a major league-leading 44-21 road record. The club has avoided consecutive losses during its current 16-4 run and has been a reliable wager in recent road dates with the Rays, going 5-2 in seven clashes this season and 9-3 in 12 dates since last August, according to the OddsShark MLB Database.

The Red Sox can pad their record when they return home Monday for a pair of contests against the NL East basement-dwelling Miami Marlins, followed by a trip to the Windy City for a four-game set with the Chicago White Sox.

Increased focus on the AL MVP race will coincide with the start of Boston’s stretch run. Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout continues to lead the way as a heavy -175 favorite on the odds to win the AL MVP award for the third time in his career. However, a pair of free-swinging Red Sox hitters remain in the hunt.

Outfielder Mookie Betts’ climb to the top of the AL batting race has lifted him to +175 on the AL MVP odds, well ahead of the +800 odds he sported in early July, while slugger JD Martinez continues to lead the majors with 38 home runs. Martinez trails only Betts with a .333 batting average, earning him third place on the AL MVP odds at +500.

