MLB Postseason Schedule: 2018 Playoff Dates, TV Channels Revealed

Major League Baseball has released its 2018 postseason schedule.

MLB revealed Thursday that this year’s playoffs will begin Oct. 2 with the National League Wild Card Game on ESPN and continue Oct. 3 with the American League Wild Card Game on TBS.

The NL Division Series then will begin Oct. 4, with the AL Division Series beginning Oct. 5.

Game 1 of the 2018 World Series is scheduled for Oct. 23. Game 7 of the Fall Classic, if necessary, is scheduled for Oct. 31, meaning there won’t be any November baseball this season unless changes become necessary due to inclement weather or whatever reason.

Here’s the full postseason schedule, via MLB’s communications department: