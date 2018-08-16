MLB Rumors: Adam Jones Clears Waivers; Could Yankees Be An Option?

Adam Jones could have moved before the MLB non-waiver trade deadline, but he exercised his 10-5 rights. But that doesn’t mean he’s not open to a change of scenery.

The Baltimore Orioles outfielder, like most players this time of the season, was placed on waivers and went unclaimed, Fancred.com’s Jon Heyman reported Thursday, citing sources. Now, the Orioles can trade Jones if they want.

Heyman reported Jones vetoed a possible pre-deadline trade to the Philadelphia Phillies, but Philly might circle back and look into a possible trade.

However, Heyman cited sources close to the Phillies that indicated Jones is more likely to want to stay in the American League, which brings up another interesting possibility: the New York Yankees.

The Orioles, according to Heyman, reached out to the Yankees about a possible trade given the Bronx Bombers’ recent rash of injuries, but the Yankees were optimistic they’d have Aaron Judge back before too long.

But you have to wonder whether recent developments might change their mind. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Wednesday on WFAN in New York that Judge hasn’t even started to swing a bat three weeks after fracturing his wrist.

“We thought maybe three weeks would cover it,” Cashman said. “But it’s going to be longer than that. So, we missed on the timeframe.”

The Yankees also have luxury tax concerns, but if Judge’s rehab continues to be stunted, it will be interesting to see whether the Yankees might pick up the phone and give the Orioles a call.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images