MLB Rumors: Alex Rodriguez, Joe Maddon Had Heated Exchange During Meeting

Alex Rodriguez’s trip to Wrigley Field apparently was a little tenser than his recent “Sunday Night Baseball” stops.

The former MLB slugger and now ESPN analyst had a verbal altercation with Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon during a production meeting this weekend, according to The Athletic. Maddon apparently took issue with Rodriguez’s recent comments about Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish.

“Maddon also used it as an opportunity to vent his frustrations with Rodriguez, who had zero interest in an apology tour after his criticism of Darvish’s medical rehab program went viral and drove multiple news cycles,” wrote The Athletic’s Patrick Mooney, citing sources.

Both parties, however, downplayed the conversation that The Athletic described as a “heated discussion.”

“To say that it was ‘heated’ is irresponsible,” Maddon told reporters, per The Athletic, after the Cubs’ dramatic walk-off win over the Washington Nationals on Sunday night.

Rodriguez, in a pregame meeting with reporters in Chicago, said “We had a brief, very positive conversation,” Rodriguez said. “But what’s great about this is we all have the same interests, to grow the game, to highlight stories as objectively as we can. Obviously, you guys are in the business, so you know that better than anyone. I thought it was a very positive conversation.”

Maddon also insisted he was just protecting his team.

“I responded very open and candid about my comments,” he told reporters. “We had a great conversation about that. That’s pretty much where I come from. I think it’s hard to argue against that. I would respect anybody having the same opinion about protecting their brood.”

Still, we’d love to know for sure what went on in that meeting.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images