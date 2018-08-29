MLB Rumors: Blue Jays Want Josh Donaldson ‘Gone,’ Will Try To Trade Him

The Toronto Blue Jays are very much ready to move on from Josh Donaldson, according to a report.

The Blue Jays “want Donaldson gone,” The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported Wednesday, citing major league sources. The club will place Donaldson on revocable trade waivers Wednesday, Rosenthal states.

That probably sounds harsher than it’s meant to, but it easy to see why Toronto wants to turn the page. He’s owed “only” $4 million for the rest of the season, but Toronto is going nowhere fast and Rosenthal states they want to look at other options at third base. The Blue Jays, he adds, have no interest in offering the pending free agent a qualifying offer.

Whether there ends up being a market for Donaldson remains to be seen. The 32-year-old has played in just 36 big league games this season, the last coming in late May. A calf injury sidelined Donaldson for most of the summer, but he started his rehab assignment Tuesday.

That means teams around the league will have to make a tough decision and do it fast. For players to be eligible for the postseason roster, they must be on the big league roster by Sept. 1, with Donaldson’s waiver window closing Friday.

Donaldson, when healthy earlier this season, showed flashes of the form that earned him an MVP award earlier in his career. In a 21-game stretch in April into May, the third baseman hit .256 with five home runs and 16 RBIs, slugging .500 over that run.

If teams believe that’s the player they’re getting now, then the Jays should have no problem finding someone to take Donaldson off their hands. That, however, is a big “if.”

