MLB Rumors: Brewers Matt Harvey’s Mystery Suitors, Claim Reds Pitcher Off Waivers

Matt Harvey remains a wanted man.

The Milwaukee Brewers are the mystery team that claimed the Cincinnati Reds pitcher off waivers this week, Fancred’s Jon Heyman reported Friday via Twitter, citing sources.

Sources: Brewers are the team that got the claim on Matt Harvey. They have 5 hours, 18 minutes to go before their deadline for this trade (deadline is 1:30 et) — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 24, 2018

The Brewers now must agree swiftly to a trade with the Reds in order to acquire Harvey. If the teams fail to hammer out a deal, the Reds can release him or retain him, with the latter being an unlikely prospect.

Harvey has been in Cincinnati since early May, when the New York Mets traded him to the Reds in exchange for Devin Mesoraco and cash. The Reds sought to trade Harvey prior to the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline but ultimately were unsuccessful.

Harvey pitched like an ace for parts three seasons between 2012 and 2015, but injuries and off-field factors such as indiscipline have prevented him from reaching his full potential.

Nevertheless, the Brewers might benefit from his services amid tight races for the National League Central division title and the NL’s two wild-card places.

