MLB Rumors: Cardinals Eye Josh Donaldson Trade On One Condition

Josh Donaldson might soon become a bird of a different feather.

The St. Louis Cardinals are considering pursuing a trade for the Toronto Blue Jays third baseman, MLB.com’s Jon Paul Morosi reported early Friday morning, citing sources. Major League Baseball’s waiver trade deadline is midnight Friday, so the Cardinals must act fast in order to acquire Donaldson, whom the Blue Jays reportedly “want gone” as soon as possible.

Kolten Wong’s and Jedd Gyorko’s injuries have left the Cardinals short of infield depth and prompted the team to consider Donaldson, according to Morosi’s sources. But the Cardinals reportedly only will pursue a trade for Donaldson if the Blue Jays’ asking price “is sufficiently low.”

The Cleveland Indians were another team rumors have recently linked to Donaldson, but one of Morosi’s sources claims the Tribe’s chances of acquiring him are “slim” because manager Terry Francona doesn’t want to shift Jose Ramirez from third place amid his MVP-caliber season.

Donaldson has played just 36 games this season due to calf and other injuries. His apparent playing ability is far lower now than in 2015, when he was American League’s MVP, and his relationship with the Blue Jays front office has plummeted to even lower depths.

The clock is ticking, and the coming hours will determine whether the Blue Jays swing or pass at the Cardinals’ expected lowball offer.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images