MLB Rumors: Rival GM Believes This Team Will Sign Bryce Harper In Free Agency

The winter of Bryce Harper almost is upon us.

One of baseball’s best players is set to hit the free-agent market this offseason, and he will have no shortage of teams vying to ink him to what is sure to be a very lucrative deal.

A number of teams, including the New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to make a run at the Washington Nationals star, but it might be another National League East team that gobbles up Harper.

FanCred Sports’ Jon Heyman wrote in a recent article that a rival general manager told him that he believes the Philadelphia Phillies will sign Harper. Heyman also noted that a person connected to the Phillies didn’t rule out the club signing both Harper and Manny Machado, although Heyman reported that the New York Yankees are the front-runner for Machado.

Harper has turned it around at the plate since he won the 2018 Home Run Derby (what curse?), and with the Nationals fading from NL East contention, it might be time for the star to focus on where his next home will be.

And it sounds like it just might be the City of Brotherly Love.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images