MLB Rumors: Yankees Acquire Andrew McCutchen In Deal With Giants

UPDATE (11:13 P.M.): ESPN’s Buster Olney reported Thursday that the Yankees have agreed to a deal for Andrew McCutchen.

Yankees get McCutchen: source — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) August 31, 2018

Original Story: While the New York Yankees have trimmed the gap in the American League East a bit over the past week, the Bronx Bombers’ outfield has struggled mightily in the absence of star Aaron Judge.

Judge has been out for a month with a fracture in his wrist, and it’s unclear when he might return. With Judge’s status up in the air, the Yankees reportedly are doing everything they can to bolster their outfield before Sept. 1.

While there are not a lot of options on the waiver wire currently, the Yankees reportedly have their eyes set on San Francisco Giants outfielder Andrew McCutchen, according to Joel Sherman of The New York Post. Sherman reported Thursday that the Yanks and Giants are working on finalizing a deal for the veteran outfielder after he passed through revocable waivers unclaimed.

Hear #Yankees are working to try to finalize deal with #sfgiants for McCutchen. Not done yet. Abital Avelino would be part of return for SF. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) August 31, 2018

The 31-year-old McCutchen hasn’t had a great season in the Bay Area, as he is hitting just .255 with 15 home runs and 55 RBIs in 130 games. While he isn’t the star he once was with the Pittsburgh Pirates, McCutchen still presents a better option than the likes of Shane Robinson, who has been getting the bulk of the playing time with Judge on the disabled list.

McCutchen must be on the Yankees’ roster by Sept. 1 in order to be eligible for the postseason roster.

