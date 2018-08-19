MLB Ruthlessly Trolls Tony Massarotti After Latest J.D. Martinez Home Run

Boston sports talk radio host Tony Massarotti was critical of the Boston Red Sox’s pursuit and eventual signing of slugger J.D. Martinez last offseason.

The popular 98.5 The Sports Hub voice filled the airways and Twittersphere with his doubts about whether or not Martinez was a star player who would live up to the lucrative deal he was seeking, often telling co-host Michael Felger that he hated the signing.

Here are some Massarotti’s takes on Martinez:

Should JD Martinez really be considered "elite"? My advice to Sox on this guy: run. And keep running. You already blew it. Don't make it worse. https://t.co/anTFSgjlur — Tony Massarotti (@TonyMassarotti) January 3, 2018

Giancarlo Stanton now on pace for 324 home runs this year. JD Martinez on pace for zero. — Tony Massarotti (@TonyMassarotti) March 29, 2018

But, as it turns out, the Martinez signing was the move of the offseason. The Red Sox slugger has absolutely mashed in his first season in Boston, making Massarotti eat a ton of crow along the way.

People have been coming at Mazz for months over his anti-Martinez takes, and he has admitted he was wrong, at least in Year 1.

But even he wasn’t prepared for the troll job that came his way Saturday.

After Martinez hammered his 38th home run of the season during the Red Sox’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Major League Baseball’s official account came for Mazz.

I just hate that J.D. signing, Mike! pic.twitter.com/ira0mPrqat — MLB (@MLB) August 19, 2018

Flame on.

Through 117 games, Martinez has 38 home runs and 106 RBIs and could be the favorite to win American League MVP.

Better luck next time, Mazz.

