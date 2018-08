Liverpool made it three consecutive wins to start the Premier League season with a narrow 1-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s side edged in front through Mohamed Salah’s curler midway through the first half and the Egyptian’s strike proved enough on a testing evening for the Reds.

They moved top of the early Premier League standings as a result before their next test away at Leicester City next week.

Thumbnail photo via Liverpool FC