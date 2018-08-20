Mookie Betts, Blake Swihart Discuss Sunday’s Red Sox Loss To Rays

It was an uncharacteristically quiet day for the Boston’s offense.

The Red Sox were blanked by the Tampa Bay Rays, 2-0, on Sunday at Fenway Park, and only mustered two hits on the afternoon. Mookie Betts and Blake Swihart were among the hitters held hitless against Tampa Bay’s pitching, going a combined 0-for-7 with three strikeouts.

After the game, the two batters talked about what worked for the Rays, and what didn’t work for the Sox. To hear their full comments, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.