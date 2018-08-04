Mookie Betts Details How He Ended Up At Second Base Vs. Yankees

After Ian Kinsler was removed from Friday’s game with a tight hamstring, an unlikely teammate took over at second base.

Mookie Betts shifted from his normal right field position to the infield in the second inning and the ball immediately found him. Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks hit a bouncer up the middle that caused Betts to drop to his knees to glove before throwing on to first.

Betts eventually moved back to right field in the eighth inning.

So how did the 25-year-old end up in unfamiliar territory?

After the game, Betts talked about the interaction with bench coach Ron Roenicke, who was managing the team after Alex Cora was ejected in the first, and what was said between the two before Betts took over in the infield.

