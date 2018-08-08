Mookie Betts, Girlfriend Expecting Child, Announce News With Great Tweet

What a year it’s been for Mookie Betts.

The star outfielder is putting together an MVP-caliber season for the Boston Red Sox in 2018, and Wednesday, he delivered some exciting non-baseball news to the world.

Betts announced that he and his girlfriend, Bri, are expecting a child in November. The 25-year-old’s tweet reads: “This year continues to be good to me!!! Can’t wait to meet you baby Betts more life, more blessings!!”

Similar to Tom Brady’s “TB Times,” Betts debuted the “Betts Chronicle” to help announce the life-changing news. You can check out the front page photo here.

The fall is shaping up to be a thrill for Betts, who could be celebrating a World Series title weeks before his player to be named later is born.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports