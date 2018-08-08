Boston Red Sox

Mookie Betts, Girlfriend Expecting Child, Announce News With Great Tweet

by on Wed, Aug 8, 2018 at 4:29PM
What a year it’s been for Mookie Betts.

The star outfielder is putting together an MVP-caliber season for the Boston Red Sox in 2018, and Wednesday, he delivered some exciting non-baseball news to the world.

Betts announced that he and his girlfriend, Bri, are expecting a child in November. The 25-year-old’s tweet reads: “This year continues to be good to me!!! Can’t wait to meet you baby Betts❤️more life, more blessings!!”

Similar to Tom Brady’s “TB Times,” Betts debuted the “Betts Chronicle” to help announce the life-changing news. You can check out the front page photo here.

The fall is shaping up to be a thrill for Betts, who could be celebrating a World Series title weeks before his player to be named later is born.

