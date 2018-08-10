Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez Can Accomplish Rare Feat In AL MVP Voting

The Boston Red Sox have the chance to accomplish something that hasn’t been done since 2000 — have two players finish in the one-two in league MVP voting.

Both Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez are having otherworldly seasons, with Betts leading the American League in batting average and Martinez pacing the pack in home runs and RBIs. The last team to have players finish first and second in MVP voting was the 2000 San Francisco Giants who had second baseman Jeff Kent take home the award and Barry Bonds finish second.

Betts and Martinez will face stiff competition in the AL from Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout and Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez.

But who is the front-runner to take home the AL MVP award?

NESN’s Adam Pellerin and The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier discussed the topic prior to the Red Sox’s game against the Baltimore Orioles.

You can hear the discussion in the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports