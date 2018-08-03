Mookie Betts’ Small Swing Change Has Helped Unlock Special Season

Mookie Betts is putting together an other-worldy season so far.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder has rebounded from a subpar 2017 season by hitting .346 with 25 home runs and 57 RBIs in 90 games so far in 2018, becoming one of the front-runners for the American League MVP Award.

So what’s the difference in the two seasons?

The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier spoke with NESN’s Tom Caron, Steve Lyons and Jim Rice ahead of Friday’s game between the Red Sox and New York Yankees, noting that Betts made a small change in his swing which has paid huge dividends.

