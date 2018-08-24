Boston Red Sox

Mookie Betts Will Rock Awesome Red Sox Cleats For MLB Players’ Weekend

on Fri, Aug 24, 2018

Mookie Betts won’t just have “Mookie” on the back of his jersey for the Boston Red Sox’s three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. He’ll also have some pretty sweet footwear.

Major League Baseball’s official Twitter account posted a couple of photos Friday showing the cleats Betts will wear for MLB Players’ Weekend. The cleats feature a shout-out to Fenway Park as well as the Red Sox’s lovable mascot, Wally.

Here’s a closer look from Betts’ own Instagram account.

Players’ Weekend, which runs Friday through Sunday, was established last season in conjunction between MLB and the MLB Players Association. It’s designed to give fans a better glimpse of their favorite players’ personalities.

All 30 MLB clubs will wear colorful, youth-league inspired uniforms during Players’ Weekend. Each player is allowed to wear his nickname of choice on the back of his jersey — with a patch on his sleeve to pay tribute to a person or persons who aided his career — and use uniquely colored/designed spikes, batting gloves, wristbands, compression sleeves, catcher’s masks and bats.

