Mystery Patriots Revealed: New England Signs Receiver, Two Running Backs

There were three new players out on the New England Patriots’ practice field Monday afternoon, sporting jersey numbers 19, 27 and 42. We now know who those players are.

The Patriots signed wide receiver K.J. Maye and running backs Khalfani Muhammad and Kenneth Farrow.

Maye, 24, was with the Patriots in training camp last summer. He was waived Sept. 2 and was out of football for the 2018 season. He went undrafted out of Minnesota in 2016.

Muhammad was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of California. The 5-foot-7, 174-pound running back spent most of last season on the Titans’ practice squad. He ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash with a 6.74-second 3-cone drill at his pro day last spring.

Farrow went undrafted out of Houston in 2016. He had 60 carries for 192 yards as a rookie with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2016 and added 13 catches for 70 yards through the air. The 5-foot-9, 219-pound running back spent the 2017 season on injured reserve with an ankle injury. He was released by the Chargers in April and was out of football until signing with the Patriots on Monday.

We’ll likely see a lot of Maye, Farrow and Muhammad in the Patriots’ fourth and final preseason game Thursday against the New York Giants as New England tries to keep their starters healthy.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images