NASCAR Rumors: CEO Brian France Name-Drops Donald Trump During Reported Arrest

A day after NASCAR experienced its most memorable moment of the 2018 season, it now is dealing with its most embarrassing scandal in recent memory.

NASCAR CEO Brian France was arrested Sunday night in The Hamptons and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) and oxycodone possession, TMZ Sports reported Monday. The 56-year-old France was stopped in Sag Harbor, N.Y., after blowing a stop sign, then failed a field sobriety test before officers discovered oxycodone pills while searching him.

France, whose blood-alcohol level reportedly was twice the legal limit, spent the night and jail and was released Monday morning.

“We are aware of an incident that occurred last night and are in the process of gathering information,” NASCAR said in a statement to TMZ. “We take this as a serious matter and will issue a statement after we have all of the facts.”

France went so far as to name-drop some of his powerful friends, including United States President Donald Trump, during his arrest process, per TMZ. His arrest occurred mere hours after Chase Elliott prevailed at Watkins Glen International to earn his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victory.

France has been the chairman of NASCAR since 2003. His grandfather, Bill France Jr., founded NASCAR in 1948.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images