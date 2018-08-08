NASCAR Fans Unimpressed By Chase Elliott’s Win; Dale Earnhardt Jr. Responds

You can’t please everyone — especially NASCAR fans.

Chase Elliott picked up his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win Sunday afternoon at Watkins Glen International — a moment the sport desperately has been waiting for. Better yet, the Hendrick Motorsports driver’s victory punctuated what was — according to us, at least — a truly entertaining Go Bowling at the Glen.

Many NASCAR fans, however, remained unimpressed by Elliott’s triumph, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. can’t understand why.

After the race, NASCAR reporter Jeff Gluck asked fans to vote “yes” or “no” on the overall entertainment of the race. A majority of fans were pleased by what they saw, but 6 percent voted thumbs down, for some reason.

Here’s why:

Have gotten many tweets asking (perhaps rhetorically) “Who would vote no on that race??” I put together a few selected responses from “No” voters so you could see their reasoning. (ICYMI, only 6% voted no on the Glen.) pic.twitter.com/6gd6uuIG7d — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) August 7, 2018

Hey, everyone’s entitled to their opinion.

So, what was Earnhardt’s response to the difficult-to-please NASCAR diehards?

These race fans have the hungriest of appetites 😂 https://t.co/4iCN5YhoGv — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) August 8, 2018

Perfect.

Let’s react to each of the three tweets Gluck featured.

Nathan Moore: The likability of someone has nothing to do with the entertainment of the race — but you do you.

Dave Miller: OK, then.

Mr. lightning bolt: If you don’t like road races, then that’s your call. But good luck waiting for a race that has a more exciting final 10 laps than what we saw Sunday afternoon.

Again, people are entitled to feel however they want about anything they want. But it’s hard to not feel like the racing this season has been far more entertaining than last year, despite the fact that three drivers — Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick — largely have dominated the field.

Let’s just hope the product at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday is captivating enough to keep the attention off of the scandal surrounding NASCAR CEO Brian France.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images