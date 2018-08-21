Nathan Eovaldi Explains Why Indians Lineup Is So Difficult To Pitch Against

The Boston Red Sox learned first-hand the damage the Cleveland Indians are capable of.

The Tribe rattled off three homers to erase the Red Sox’s three-run lead Monday, and consistently have been a dangerous lineup to pitch against.

Nathan Eovaldi will get the ball for the Red Sox on Tuesday in the second contest of the four-game set. Eovaldi on Monday detailed, among other things, what makes Cleveland’s lineup such a challenge to face.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images