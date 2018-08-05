Nathan Eovaldi, J.D. Martinez Discuss Red Sox’s 4-1 Win Over Yankees

The Boston Red Sox continued rolling Saturday, winning their third straight game against the New York Yankees 4-1 at Fenway Park.

Nathan Eovaldi was stellar on the mound in his second start in a Boston uniform, tossing eight scoreless innings. Meanwhile, J.D. Martinez and Mitch Moreland paced the Sox offense, with each blasting home runs.

After the game, Eovaldi and Martinez discussed the victory and what has been working well for the Red Sox.

