Nathan Eovaldi Looks To Get Red Sox Back In Win Column Tuesday Vs. Indians

Nathan Eovaldi will look to get his first win since Aug. 4 after settling for two consecutive no decisions in his last pair of outings.

The Boston Red Sox starter — who dazzled in his first two starts for Boston before having his scoreless innings streak snapped at 15 — is 5-4 on the season with a 3.62 ERA. He’ll attempt to help the Red Sox rebound after their Monday night loss to the Cleveland Indians, who will counter with 23-year-old Shane Bieber.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images