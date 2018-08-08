NBA Christmas Schedule: Celtics Will Celebrate Holiday At Home With Playoff Rematch

It’s becoming something of an annual tradition: The Boston Celtics will again play on Christmas Day this season.

The NBA hasn’t yet announced its full slate for the 2018-19 season, but ESPN on Wednesday confirmed a report from The New York Times regarding its five-game schedule for Christmas.

The good news for the Celtics: They’ll be at home, as Boston is slated to host the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden at 5:30 p.m. ET. It undoubtedly will be a must-see matchup of division rivals, a rematch of last season’s playoff series and a potential Eastern Conference finals preview for years to come. That game will be on ABC.

This marks the third straight season the Celtics will play on Christmas. Last season, the C’s lost to the Washington Wizards, and they beat the New York Knicks two seasons ago.

Here are the other four Christmas games.

Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks — New York probably won’t be much better, but the Knicks are one of the league’s biggest draws. Also, if Kristaps Porzingis is healthy, this game presents a juicy matchup between him and Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Oklahoma City Thunder at Houston Rockets — Two of the best teams in the Western Conference square off in a star-studded affair highlighted by two great guards who used to be teammates: OKC’s Russell Westbrook and Houston’s James Harden. This also is likely to be a matchup between Carmelo Anthony (expected to sign with the Rockets) and his former team.

Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors — In terms of starpower, it doesn’t get bigger than this. LeBron James brings his young Lakers squad on the road to do battle with the two-time defending champions.

Portland Trail Blazers at Utah Jazz — Two of the Western Conference’s top five teams from a year ago throw down in a potential playoff preview.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images