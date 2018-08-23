NBA Recommends Fantastic Shot Clock Rule Change For 2018-19 Season

Grabbing offensive rebounds won’t be the time-waster they used to be, and that’s a good thing for the NBA.
The shot clock always has reset to 24 seconds after an offensive rebound, allowing teams to use a full shot clock to set up their offense or waste time late in games.
That won’t be the case for the upcoming 2018-19 campaign and beyond, though, because the league’s Competition Committee, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, is recommending that the shot clock be reset to just 14 seconds after a team pulls down an offensive board.
Here are the rule changes being recommended:
These others rule tweaks are good, too, but the shot clock reset change probably will have the most impact on games.
Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images
