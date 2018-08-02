NBA Rumors: Blake Griffin Faces Jaw-Dropping Child Support Payments

Photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Imagevs

Poverty won’t prevent Blake Griffin’s children from pursuing their dreams.

A judge has ordered the Detroit Pistons forward to pay Brynn Cameron, the mother of his two young kids, $258,000 per month in child-support payments, Radaronline’s Marjorie Hernandez reported Tuesday, citing court documents. The judge reportedly based the eye-popping figure on the income Griffin receives under his new contract, which will pay him $31 million next season, and other sources such as investments.

“The focus is on the minor children’s reasonable needs consistent with Petitioner’s station in life,” a judge wrote July 19. “Any expenses paid by Petitioner that provides a direct benefit for the parties’ children is relevant. By way of example, if Petitioner has taken the minor children to a Lakers game or to the World Series or spent funds on the minor children on shopping sprees, information/documentation regarding same would be relevant.”

Griffin and Cameron once were engaged but they broke up in July 2017 and have been locked in legal disputes for much of the last year. A judge in March granted both parents joint custody of their children — Ford, 5, and Finn, 2.

Cameron has another child from a previous relationship with former NFL quarterback Matt Leinart.