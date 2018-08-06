NBA Rumors: Cavs ‘Finalizing’ Trade For Clippers Forward Sam Dekker

Photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images

Sam Dekker soon will play for his third NBA team in four seasons.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting, citing league sources, that the Cleveland Cavaliers are “finalizing a trade” for the Los Angeles Clippers forward. The trade is not yet official, but this tweet from Cavs forward Larry Nance suggests there’s a good chance it happens.

Welcome to The Land my guy!! Better be ready to get out on the wing and run 🏃💨 @dekker — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) August 5, 2018

Dekker has disappointed in his pro career since the Clippers selected him 15th overall in the 2015 NBA Draft.

He averaged just 4.2 points and 2.4 rebounds per game for the Houston Rockets last season. Houston acquired him from the Clippers as part of the trade that sent All-Star point guard Chris Paul to the Rockets.

If Dekker is going to have a productive career, he must improve his 3-point shooting. He’s currently a 28.4 percent shooter from beyond the arc after two pro seasons.

Dekker will be a restricted free agent next summer.