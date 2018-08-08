NBA Rumors: Celtics Among Teams That Will Play On Christmas Day

The Boston Celtics reportedly will be in action this Christmas.
According to New York Times NBA Insider Marc Stein, the C’s reportedly will face the Philadelphia 76ers in Christmas Day action, one of three games set to take place on the holiday.
Here’s the full slate:
Certainly should be an entertaining day of basketball.
We now have two reported dates of Celtics-76ers, with Boston expected to take on Philly on Opening Night, which will be Oct. 16.
Of course, the rivalry between the two teams is heating back up, with the Celtics dispatching Philly in just five games in the second round of the NBA playoffs this past season. Both teams have exciting young cores, and are expected to be perennial contenders for quite some time.
Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports
