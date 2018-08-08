NBA Rumors: Celtics Among Teams That Will Play On Christmas Day

The Boston Celtics reportedly will be in action this Christmas.

According to New York Times NBA Insider Marc Stein, the C’s reportedly will face the Philadelphia 76ers in Christmas Day action, one of three games set to take place on the holiday.

Here’s the full slate:

A vintage dose of Celtics/Sixers, Giannis and the Bucks at MSG against the Knicks and (you guessed it) LeBron's Lakers in Oakland to face the Warriors are the highlights of the NBA's Christmas Day schedule that will be announced Wednesday afternoon, league sources tell @NYTSports — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 8, 2018

Certainly should be an entertaining day of basketball.

We now have two reported dates of Celtics-76ers, with Boston expected to take on Philly on Opening Night, which will be Oct. 16.

Of course, the rivalry between the two teams is heating back up, with the Celtics dispatching Philly in just five games in the second round of the NBA playoffs this past season. Both teams have exciting young cores, and are expected to be perennial contenders for quite some time.

