NBA Rumors: Celtics To Open 2018-19 Season In Primetime Vs. This Team

It’s tough to believe that the 2018-19 NBA is less than three months away.

Expectations will be sky high for the Celtics in the upcoming campaign, as Boston is coming off a season in which it fell one game short of reaching the NBA Finals. Not to mention, the C’s will be welcoming a healthy Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward back in the mix.

And according to The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn, the Celtics will be tested with a formidable foe right from the get-go.

We very well could be on the cusp of a Celtics-76ers rivalry. The two teams turned in a wildly entering second-round playoff series last season, which saw Boston oust Philadelphia in five games. And with premier young talents like Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, it’s likely the C’s and Sixers will be the titans of the Eastern Conference for the foreseeable future.

As such, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better matchup for Opening Night.

Thumbnail photo via Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports