NBA Rumors: Could Kevin Durant Return To Thunder Next Summer?

Leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder probably wasn’t an easy decision for Kevin Durant, but it has paid off.

It’s been nothing but success for the star forward through his first two seasons with the Golden State Warriors, who have won back-to-back NBA titles since KD decided to join them in the summer of 2016. Oh yeah, Durant took home NBA Finals MVP honors in both seasons.

Now that he’s racked up the accolades that long had evaded him, is there any chance Durant returns to the organization he called home for the first nine seasons of his career? While your immediate thought likely is that there’s no chance, maybe it shouldn’t be entirely ruled out.

During a Tuesday appearance on Jeff Goodman’s “Good N Plenty” podcast, Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Mannix explained why he’s not closing the book on a potential Durant-Thunder reunion.

“The relationship between Kevin Durant and Oklahoma City was never really torched,” Mannix said, as transcribed by Larry Brown Sports. “Oklahoma City always said the right things about him, and they always did right by him publicly.

“And the relationship between Durant and Russell Westbrook, while not being great by any stretch, is probably — I think you’d agree — as good as it’s been since he left Oklahoma City,” Mannix went on. “So all those things are gonna be factors and make me think that Oklahoma City will at least be on his list of possibilities (in free agency) next summer.”

There’s a good chance the Thunder will be better-suited for title contention than they were when Durant skipped town. At a minimum, the team will boast a superstar duo of Russell Westbrook and Paul George, who likely would welcome KD with open arms.

It’s probably a long shot, but you never can say never in the NBA.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports