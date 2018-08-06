NBA Rumors: Ex-Celtics Center Greg Monroe To Join Raptors On One-Year Deal

Greg Monroe’s tenure with the Boston Celtics may be over, but he won’t be going to far.

The veteran big man reportedly will be signing a one-year deal with the Toronto Raptors, one of the Celtics’ biggest competitors for the Eastern Conference crown.

Monroe is signing a one-year, $2.2M deal with Toronto, league sources said. The veteran center is joining a contender in the Eastern Conference. https://t.co/oLrtvPV6IQ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 6, 2018

Last season was a tumultuous one for the 28-year-old, as he dressed for three different teams over 51 games.

In the final year of a three-year, $50 million deal with the Bucks, Milwaukee traded Monroe to the Phoenix Suns in November in the Eric Bledsoe deal. He then was bought out by the Suns on Feb. 1, and signed a one-year deal with the Celtics a week later.

Monroe averaged 10.2 points and 6.3 rebounds over 19.1 minutes per game in 26 contests with the Celtics. But he saw limited time during Boston’s lengthy postseason run, averaging 9.5 minutes in his 11 playoff appearances.

When he left the Detroit Pistons as a free agent ahead of the 2015-16 season, he was one of the most highly sought after free-agent centers given his massive frame and ability to clear the lane and clean the glass. It long had been unlikely the Celtics would bring him back, but in drafting rookie big man Robert Williams, it became a near certainty Monroe’s days in Boston were done.

Monroe now joins Shane Larkin and Abdel Nader as the only players from Boston’s 2017-18 playoff roster that won’t be returning. Now, he’ll likely serve an important role off the bench with the Raptors, who are turning to Kawhi Leonard to give them a push this season.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images