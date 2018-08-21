NBA Rumors: Gordon Hayward Has Interest From Four Sneaker Companies

While Boston Celtics fans eagerly anticipate Gordon Hayward’s basketball contributions, apparel companies are racing for his services as a pitchman.
Four brands are showing strong interest in signing the Celtics forward to a sneaker contract, ESPN’s Nick DePaula reported Monday via Twitter. One company is a basketball heavyweight, while at least two others are looking to grow their respective shares of the market.
Hayward has worn Nike sneakers throughout his eight-year career, but his latest contract with the company is set to expire prior to the start of the 2018-19 season.
New Balance reportedly made a strong push for Hayward last month but failed to convince him to sign.
Anta’s multi-year offer only will increase the competition and make Hayward’s decision that much tougher ahead of what everyone hopes will be a fine comeback campaign.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
