Boston Celtics

NBA Rumors: Gordon Hayward Has Interest From Four Sneaker Companies

by on Tue, Aug 21, 2018 at 3:59PM
While Boston Celtics fans eagerly anticipate Gordon Hayward’s basketball contributions, apparel companies are racing for his services as a pitchman.

Four brands are showing strong interest in signing the Celtics forward to a sneaker contract, ESPN’s Nick DePaula reported Monday via Twitter. One company is a basketball heavyweight, while at least two others are looking to grow their respective shares of the market.

Hayward has worn Nike sneakers throughout his eight-year career, but his latest contract with the company is set to expire prior to the start of the 2018-19 season.

New Balance reportedly made a strong push for Hayward last month but failed to convince him to sign.

Anta’s multi-year offer only will increase the competition and make Hayward’s decision that much tougher ahead of what everyone hopes will be a fine comeback campaign.

