NBA Rumors: Jahlil Okafor Agrees To Sign With Pelicans On Two-Year Contract

Can Jahlil Okafor rebuild his NBA career in the presence of other frontcourt presence towers?

The free-agent center agreed to sign with the New Orleans Pelicans on a two-year contract, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday via Twitter, citing NBA sources.

Free agent center Jahlil Okafor has agreed to a deal with New Orleans, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 8, 2018

Source: Partial guarantee on this season, and a team option for 2019-20. https://t.co/uqHXwW06Rb — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 8, 2018

Okafor started last season with the Philadelphia 76ers, the team that selected him with the No. 3 pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, but they traded him to the Brooklyn Nets in February due to his unhappiness over his diminished role with the team.

The 22 now will join superstar Anthony Davis and newly acquired Julius Randle in the Pelicans frontcourt. The team undoubtedly hopes Okafor and Randle can fill the void DeMarcus Cousins’ departure to the Golden State Warriors created.

Okafor appeared destined for stardom during his All-Rookie 2015-2016 season.

Seems like a lifetime ago, but Jahlil Okafor did average 17.5 points (on 50.8% shooting), 7.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 30.0 minutes per game as a 20-year rookie. — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) August 8, 2018

Okafor became just the sixth player in NBA history to average at least 17 points and 7 boards, while shooting above 50% from the floor, before turning 21. Per @bball_ref, the other five are: Magic Johnson, Adrian Dantley, Chris Weber, Shaquille O’Neal, and Karl-Anthony Towns. — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) August 8, 2018

Injuries and a reported low work ethic derailed Okafor’s career, but if he can recover his best form and drive, his signing will represent a fine piece of offseason business for the Pelicans.