NBA Rumors: Kobe Bryant To Play In BIG3 Basketball League Next Season?

Kobe Bryant must have the itch.

Bryant, who retired from the NBA in 2016, could play in the BIG3 basketball league next season, league co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz revealed Tuesday during a weekly conference call.

On the Kobe Bryant to BIG3 front, I’m told by the league’s PR firm: co-owner "Jeff Kwatinetz didn’t say it was happening, but noted he heard it from a credible source." — Ben Rohrbach (@brohrbach) August 21, 2018

Here’s the full exchange. Kwatinetz: “I did hear from a credible source that Kobe is going to be playing next year. That’s something, but it may be nothing.” Not exactly a full-on commitment. pic.twitter.com/zaHBetdJmy — Ben Rohrbach (@brohrbach) August 21, 2018

This is rather surprising, especially since Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, recently shot down the possibility of the Los Angeles Lakers legend coming out of retirement for an NBA return. But perhaps Stephen Jackson’s public recruiting pitch over the weekend helped convince The Black Mamba to give BIG3 a whirl.

Kwatinetz created BIG3 along with rapper/actor Ice Cube. The 3-on-3 hoops league, which features retired NBA players, is finishing up its second season.

Some of the players currently involved with BIG3 are well-known, either for their basketball skills or their entertaining personalities. Bryant immediately would become the most successful former NBA star to suit up for the league, though, perhaps increasing the likelihood of it flourishing in the future.

Bryant, who turns 40 on Thursday, earned 18 All-Star selections and won five titles during his 20-year NBA career. He hadn’t confirmed as of Tuesday afternoon whether he indeed plans to play in the BIG3 basketball league next season.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images