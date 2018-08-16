NBA Rumors: Kobe Bryant’s BodyArmor Investment Balloons From $6M To $200M

Kobe Bryant is winning off the basketball court, too.

The $6 million investment the Los Angeles Lakers legend made in BodyArmor sports drink company in 2014 now is worth around $200 million, ESPN’s Darren Rovell reported Thursday, citing sources.

Coca-Cola bought a minority stake in BodyArmor Tuesday, joining Keurig Dr Pepper, co-founder Mike Repole and Bryant among major investors in the brand and driving up its value. Bryant’s BodyArmor bonanza is thought to be the biggest for a modern athlete in recent memory.

Rovell’s sources told him at least 12 other superstar athletes own stakes in BodyArmor, including golfer Dustin Johnson, Houston Rockets guard James Harden and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.

But the other athletes arrived later than Bryant to the BodyArmor game and now must envy his timing and eye for an investment.

