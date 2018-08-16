NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving, Celtics ‘Have Understanding’ Regarding Looming Free Agency

The questions regarding Kyrie Irving’s future likely will surround the Boston Celtics point guard for the entirety of the upcoming season. But could all the hubbub be much ado about nothing?

Irving has the ability to opt out of his current contract at the end of next season and become an unrestricted free agent. Many have speculated that the New York Knicks or Brooklyn Nets could be an option, and reports have surfaced stating that the guard desires to team up with star swingman Jimmy Butler.

While both those teams certainly are possible destinations for Irving, ESPN’s Kevin Arnovitz went on Wednesday’s episode of “The Jump” to discuss Irving’s future with Ethan Strauss and Royce Young, and he had some interesting “intel” on the situation between Irving and the C’s.

“My best intel is that the Celtics and Kyrie have a pretty good mutual understanding that he wasn’t going to get traded in the offseason and that there are long-term aspirations for both parties,” Arnovitz said. “Anything can happen over the course of an eight-month season, but I kind of like him staying.”

Irving had a solid first season in Boston, averaging 24.4 points on 49.1 percent shooting in 60 games before having his season end due to a bacterial infection in his knee.

While the Knicks, Nets and a host of other teams might come calling for Irving next offseason, the smart money, at least for now, is on the star guard remaining in Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images