NBA Rumors: LeBron James’ People Think Brandon Ingram Can Be His Scottie Pippen

LeBron James signed a four-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason without another superstar joining him in LA.

But what if James believes that star already is on the current roster and is about to blossom?

FOX Sports’ Chris Broussard asserted as much Tuesday on “First Things First” when he said that people close the Lakers star forward believe Brandon Ingram “can play like a Scottie Pippen role.”

While this might seem crazy on the surface, Ingram took huge strides in Year 2 and has loads of potential. Over his last 22 games of the season, the Duke product averaged 17 points per game while shooting 54 percent from the field and 51 percent from 3-point land.

Ingram also shined as a playmaker in his second season, as he played a number of minutes at point guard when rookie Lonzo Ball was out with an injury. The 20-year-old will need to improve on the defensive end of the floor in order to play a Pippen-like role for the young Lakers.

James knows he has a challenge on his hands in LA, especially in Year 1, but if Ingram can make a leap in his third season then the Lakers will be much more dangerous than people think next season.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images