NBA Rumors: Magic’s Nikola Vucevic ‘Expected To Be Available’ Via Trade

The Orlando Magic won’t be NBA Finals contenders this season, so their goal instead should be to develop the team’s best young players, a group highlighted by former Texas center Mo Bamba, the No. 5 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

If that’s going to happen, however, it might be time for the Magic to trade veteran center Nikola Vucevic.

Don’t be surprised if we see Vucevic’s name in trade rumors this season following a recent report from The Athletic’s Michael Scotto.

“Vucevic, 27, is expected to be available on the trade market since he is taking away playing time from Bamba and doesn’t fit president Jeff Weltman and general manager John Hammond’s desire for length and versatility,” Scotto writes.

Vucevic is in the final year of his contract with a 2017-18 salary of $12.75 million, which is pretty manageable by today’s standards.

The Montenegro national averaged 16.5 points and 9.2 rebounds per game last season, but durability has been an issue. He’s never played a full 82-game season and has missed at least 15 games in four of his seven seasons.

Vucevic doesn’t shoot 3-pointers particularly well, as evidenced by his 31.4 percent mark in 2017-18, but any player in the prime of his career who consistently puts up double-double averages (or close to it) should have decent value on the trade market.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images