NBA Rumors: Markieff, Marcus Morris Sign With LeBron James’ Agent

It appears the Morris twins fully intend to get paid next summer.

Boston Celtics forward Marcus Morris and his twin brother, Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris, both have signed with agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group, Yahoo Sports’ Shams Charania reported Monday.

Paul and his agency represent a number of high-profile players, including Ben Simmons, John Wall and, most notably, LeBron James, who just earned a hefty payday from the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency.

The Morris twins, who both are entering the final year of their contracts, were represented by Leon Rose of the Creative Artists Agency before teaming up with Paul.

Marcus Morris coming off a solid season for the Celtics; he averaged 13.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game and was called on to be a solid rotation player after Gordon Hayward’s opening night injury. He could see his minutes reduced with Hayward back in the fold this season, though.

Markieff Morris posted very similar stats as his brother (11.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game) for the Wizards in 2017-18. He expressed his desire to stay in Washington following the season, but if Paul can find a better deal elsewhere for his client, we’d imagine Markieff would have a change of heart.

The Morris duo were teammates on the Phoenix Suns early in their careers, too, so perhaps another family reunion is in order?

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images