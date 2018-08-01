NBA Rumors: Nets Plan To Pursue Kyrie Irving In 2019; Knicks Still Interested

Kyrie Irving is trying to live life in the present, but the rest of the NBA world can’t stop talking about his future — and with good reason.

The uber-talented Boston Celtics guard can opt out of his contract next summer to become a free agent. Some reports suggest he’ll stay in Boston for the considerable future, while others suggest he’ll consider the New York Knicks, a storied franchise in close proximity to his childhood hometown of West Orange, N.J.

According to the New York Times’ Marc Stein, you can add the other Big Apple team to the list of potential destinations. Buried in the “Q&A” section of Stein’s newsletter for the Times published Tuesday was this note about the Brooklyn Nets’ intention to pursue Irving in 2019 if he’s on the market:

“Kyrie Irving’s intentions are not at all clear at this point. There have been no firm indications from Irving or his camp that the All-Star guard is eyeing an exit from Boston next summer or that he’s angling to go to New York — as is often speculated.

“But there are nonetheless credible rumblings in circulation that the Nets plan to pursue Irving, right alongside the Knicks, should he become a free agent on July 1, 2019.”

As Stein notes, Irving is playing his cards close to the vest. He’s fully invested in the 2018-19 season and likely won’t evaluate his future until it’s over. The Knicks have been tied to the 26-year-old in previous reports, but the Nets definitely are a team to watch. They freed up serious cap space for the 2019 offseason by dumping the contract of Timofey Mozgov and should have the flexibility to make serious moves next summer.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images