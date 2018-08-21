NBA Rumors: Raptors To Hire Kawhi Leonard’s Friend Onto Coaching Staff

Kawhi Leonard’s new team seems determined to whatever is necessary to retain him for the long haul.

The Toronto Raptors will hire Jeremy Castleberry, Leonard’s close friend and former teammate and coach, to a role on their coaching staff, ESPN’s Ian Begley reported Tuesday, citing NBA sources. Castleberry’s looming arrival apparently is part of Raptors’ president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri’s effort to convince Leonard to sign a long-term contract with the team, instead of leaving next summer as a free agent.

Leonard and Castleberry played together in high school and at San Diego State University. Castleberry worked on the San Antonio Spurs’ player-development staff between 2014 and 2018 and now appears set to join re-join Leonard in Toronto.

The Raptors last month acquired Leonard and Danny Green in exchange for DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a first-round pick in the 2019 NBA draft. Leonard’s contract will expire next summer, and his next career move will determine whether the Raptors or Spurs benefit more from the blockbuster trade.

NBA sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski Leonard prefers to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers or Los Angeles Clippers next season. The Clippers reportedly will pursue Leonard aggressively, hoping to lure the 27-year-old back to his hometown for the rest of his prime years.

But Toronto has ambitions of its own, and bringing Castelberry onto head coach Nick Nurse’s staff is a move toward realizing those goals.

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images