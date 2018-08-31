NBA Rumors: Rockets Trade Ryan Anderson To Suns For These Two Players

The Houston Rockets at long last have found a team willing to take Ryan Anderson off their hands.

The Rockets traded the power forward and De’Anthony Melton to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Marquese Chriss and Brandon Knight on Thursday night, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported, citing NBA sources. Anderson likely will start for the Suns, and the move offers him a chance to prove he’s worth his hefty contract, which will pay him $41 million over its final two years.

The Rockets have sought to trade Anderson since last offseason. His minutes per game dropped from 29.4 in 2016-17 to 26.1 in 2017-18, and his scoring fell from 13.6 points per game two seasons ago to 9.3 last campaign. His playing time and production likely would have continued to slip next season, following Carmelo Anthony’s arrival.

The Rockets selected Melton in the second round of the 2018 NBA draft. His ability to contribute as a shooting guard in the NBA is yet to be determined.

Chriss was the No. 8 pick in the 2016 NBA draft. He averaged 8.5 points and 4.8 rebounds in 21.2 minutes per game during his first two seasons.

Knight missed all of last season due to torn ACL. He’ll likely be Chris Paul’s backup at point guard.

