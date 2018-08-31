NBA Rumors: Suns Have Been ‘Trying To Trade’ For Celtics’ Terry Rozier

The Phoenix Suns have a problem and they apparently think the Boston Celtics can help them out.

After the Suns traded point guard Brandon Knight to the Houston Rockets on Thursday, Phoenix suddenly finds themselves bereft of capable point guards. Phoenix likely will play star Devin Booker at the point in an effort to put him on the floor with Josh Jackson and Mikal Bridges, but outside of rookie Elie Okobo, the Suns don’t have a reliable option at point guard.

Enter the Celtics.

Boston, of course, has Kyrie Irving, who is expected to be fully healthy at the start of training camp, as well as Terry Rozier who acquitted himself well as the starting point guard during the C’s playoff run.

According to John Gambadoro of 98.7 in Phoenix, the Suns have been “trying to trade for a front tier point guard,” which includes Rozier, along with Damian Lillard and Kemba Walker.

Suns have definitely been trying to trade for a front tier point guard – Lillard, Walker, Rozier – but to no avail. Situation at point guard now is not ideal and Phoenix will have to make a trade but Milwaukee pick that they own is not that valuable. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) August 31, 2018

It’s no surprise that the C’s reportedly have rebuffed the Suns’ attempts at acquiring Rozier. Boston is loaded with talent and should be the front-runner to win the Eastern Conference this season and Rozier serves as a valuable insurance policy in case Irving suffers another injury.

Phoenix also, as Gambadoro notes, lacks valuable assets that they wish to part with. Booker, Jackson, Bridges and Deandre Ayton all certainly are off the table, and a package centering around Dragan Bender or T.J. Warren and a pick is unlikely to get the deal done.

There’s also the issue of Irving’s pending free agency next summer. The star guard as the option to opt out of his contract and test the market. While most believe he’ll be in Boston for the long haul, if he elects to sign elsewhere, Rozier gives the C’s a perfect replacement at starting point guard.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports