NBA Rumors: Why Kyrie Irving, LeBron James Are ‘Unlikely’ To Reunite With Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made the biggest splash in NBA free agency this offseason when they signed LeBron James to a four-year deal.

While it will be nearly impossible to match those fireworks next summer, all signs point to the Purple and Gold being major players on the open market in 2019.

The impending free-agent roster is quite star-studded as well, including the likes of Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, DeMarcus Cousins and Jimmy Butler. Kyrie Irving also could join that list if he opts out of his contract with the Boston Celtics next summer, but if he does, you probably shouldn’t hold your breath on the star point guard reuniting with James in L.A.

“A reunion with Irving is unlikely given that he and James didn’t part on the best of terms in Cleveland,” Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus writes.

Regardless of the status of Irving and James’ relationship, the Celtics guard reportedly wanted to move on from the Cavaliers to remove himself for James’ shadow. Irving has taken on a leadership role in Boston, and a free-agent jump to the Lakers only would be a step back in terms of being the face of a franchise.

Not to mention, Irving probably wouldn’t be the Lakers’ priority next summer anyways. Given his reported desire to play in Tinseltown, one has to imagine Kawhi Leonard will be the focus for Magic Johnson and Co.

