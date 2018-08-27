NBC Debuts ‘Green Zone’ For ‘Sunday Night Football’ Broadcasts, Which Is Fine, We Guess

The NFL on TV is huge business, with networks paying hand over fist to broadcast the nation’s most popular sport. With that, comes a constant quest to improve viewer experience — even if it’s in an area that didn’t really need improving.

It appears that’s what NBC has done with its new “green zone,” which debuted Sunday night during a preseason game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys.

The green zone is kind of like the revolutionary and now-famous yellow line in that it helps the viewer see how much yardage is needed to gain a first down. The spot of field between the line of scrimmage and first down marker is shaded a darker green on the screen. For instance, if it was 2nd-and-10 from a team’s own 20-yard line, the space between the 20- and 30-yard line would be the darker shade of green.

Here’s what it looked like during Sunday night’s game on a 3rd-and-24. The difference is most notable on the right quarter of the screen shot and in the upper left-hand corner.

And from the official “Sunday Night Football” Twitter account:

Welcome to the green zone. On third downs, see just how far players will have to go at any point during the play to get a first down. pic.twitter.com/cCLdkdLjls — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) August 27, 2018

“[W]e don’t profess that it’s better than the yellow line—we see it as a complement, or evolution, of the yellow line,” Fred Gaudelli, producer of “Sunday Night Football” told Deadspin.

“Throughout development I was referring to it as the ‘First-and-10 Line 2.0.’ We picked green because we didn’t want it to be distracting, yet we need it to be distinctive. I think we accomplished both.”

Gaudelli added the “Green Zone” should really help with the network’s Skycam footage, which uses a camera hovering above the field to get shots from behind the line of scrimmage, almost mirroring what the quarterback and running backs see.

It does help — even if somewhat marginally — as we saw Sunday night.

And so that’s “Green Zone.” It’s whatever.

Thumbnail photo via NFL.com